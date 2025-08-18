Open Menu

VC KUST Chaired Meeting Of ORIC Steering Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:46 PM

VC KUST chaired meeting of ORIC steering committee

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The first meeting of the ORIC Steering Committee was held on Monday at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas.

The meeting was attended by the deans of the university, ORIC Director Dr. Zeeshan Bangash and committee members. While some members also participated through video link, the meeting discussed the next five-year plan of ORIC, on which all the participants, including the President of Sarhad Chamber, gave useful suggestions so that the university can move further in the field of research and development.

On this occasion, President of Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rashid Ahmed Paracha gave suggestions based on the current situation of the area and the ground realities.

In which close contact between education, research and industry was termed as the need of the hour.

In addition, a report on the performance of ORIC so far was presented, which included various research works, industry linkages, and other activities.

It was emphasized in the meeting that cooperation between educational institutions and industries should be further improved.

A schedule for the exhibition of innovative projects of students at the university was also presented.

It was also decided that financial support efforts will be made for selected projects to promote new start-ups. It was also decided to organize special workshops and exhibitions on “patenting and ethical principles of research” for professional training of teachers.

At the end of the meeting, all the participants appreciated the efforts of KUST and assured full cooperation, and hoped that this meeting would prove to be a positive step for the development of the university, students, industry and the region.

APP/azq/378

