VC Lakki Marwat Varsity Directed To Submit Report Of Needed Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:09 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, has directed Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Lakki Marwat to submit a staff need assessment report within three days to enhance transparency and improve administrative affairs at the university

He was chairing a meeting regarding staff issues and other pressing challenges faced by the university. The meeting was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly Johar Muhammad Khan, Tariq Saeed Khan, and Vice Chancellor Professor Safdar.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor provided a detailed briefing on the university’s overall performance, administrative, staff requirements and performance.

On the occasion, Minister Meena Khan Afridi directed to ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process abiding by policy of merit. He further directed to conduct assessment of working staff and submit a report within three days.

He directed to abolish unnecessary posts to reduce the financial burden on the university. He instructed to ensure that all future recruitments are conducted through ETEA (Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency) aiming transparency.

He reaffirming commitment to make University of Lakki Marwat as one of the best institutions in the region and emphasized that all forms of corruption, favoritism and nepotism have been eradicated from the universities of KP.

