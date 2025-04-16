VC Lakki Marwat Varsity Directed To Submit Report Of Needed Staff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:09 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, has directed Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Lakki Marwat to submit a staff need assessment report within three days to enhance transparency and improve administrative affairs at the university
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi, has directed Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Lakki Marwat to submit a staff need assessment report within three days to enhance transparency and improve administrative affairs at the university.
He was chairing a meeting regarding staff issues and other pressing challenges faced by the university. The meeting was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly Johar Muhammad Khan, Tariq Saeed Khan, and Vice Chancellor Professor Safdar.
During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor provided a detailed briefing on the university’s overall performance, administrative, staff requirements and performance.
On the occasion, Minister Meena Khan Afridi directed to ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process abiding by policy of merit. He further directed to conduct assessment of working staff and submit a report within three days.
He directed to abolish unnecessary posts to reduce the financial burden on the university. He instructed to ensure that all future recruitments are conducted through ETEA (Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency) aiming transparency.
He reaffirming commitment to make University of Lakki Marwat as one of the best institutions in the region and emphasized that all forms of corruption, favoritism and nepotism have been eradicated from the universities of KP.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent envi ..
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff
Hot weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations3 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent environmental revival2 minutes ago
-
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff2 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas to hold shutter-down strike in solidarity with Gaza2 minutes ago
-
8 illegal arm holders arrested17 minutes ago
-
One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident17 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects17 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs17 minutes ago
-
Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held17 minutes ago
-
Bike rider hit to death by heavy vehicle51 minutes ago