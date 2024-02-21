VC Lauds Girls Of Small Village For Learning Advance Technology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Medical University Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah while appreciating the girls of small village for learning advance technology said that we are entering the first phase of research while the girls of Higher Secondary School in Dhamraha are talking about Chat GPT and Artificial Intelligence.
She expressed these views at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Village Dhamarha, Larkana.
She said that they have already done it, which is a matter of great honor.
"I wish the students of our University and SZABIST should also come here to learn technology from these girls, which our students do not know about today, " she said.
Dr. Faizullah Abbasi who was a former vice chancellor and M.D Sui Gas company said that his family living in America but he served here and preferred to teach the subject of mathematics in a small village like Dhamraha.
Such individuals are a source of inspiration for us, he said.
Dr. Zahida Abaro, head of SZABIST University Larkana Campus, said that in the small village of Dhamraha, children have launched Mohan Jo Daro Migraine using chat GPT and artificial intelligence, which is an encouraging process for girls' school students, especially at the event, the students presented tableau on climate change and mental health, as these are both international issues, she added.
Dr Abaro said that now, the ratio of female students in educational institutions is increasing.
It is all the awareness that parents are taking efforts to educate their children as well as their daughters.
Dr Abaro further said that doors of SZABIST Larkana are always open for the students of this school for professional education and we will give them different degrees from SZABIST.
