VC Lays Foundation Of Federal Urdu University's Masjid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal urdu University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Jamia Masjid Younis here at Islamabad Campus of university.

Islamabad Campus In-charge Dr. Amir Nadeem, Additional Registrar Shah Ji Muhammad and heads and employees of all departments of Federal Urdu University Islamabad were present at the inauguration ceremony.

A local landlord of Mouza Mohrian Sardar Mhammad Tauqeer has dedicated four kanals of land for the Masjid.

Expressing her gratitude on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University said that all the issues of the university were being resolved one by one.

Today, Allah Almighty has given her the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of Allah's house with her own hands. She hoped that the construction of the Masjid would be completed soon.

The Vice Chancellor asked all the faculty and administrative officers of the Federal Urdu University to work together for the development of the institution.

