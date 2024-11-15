VC LUMHS Inaugurates 3rd International Nursing Research Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The third International Nursing Research Conference with the theme “Our Health Our Right, Emerging Trends, Challenges and Contribution of Health Professional in Economic Development” was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro (LUMHS) Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan on Friday at People’s Nursing school, Liaquat LUMHS, Jamshoro.
According to the spokesperson of LUMHS, addressing the participants from all over the country, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that today, the healthcare sector faced critical challenges that affected millions of people worldwide. The majority of society still has limited access to essential health services, high costs continue to be a barrier to quality care, and we also face a shortage of skilled health care professionals, he added.
He further said that the recent pandemic amplified these issues, exposing vulnerabilities and reminding us of the pressing need to strengthen and reform the healthcare system globally.
Nurses, as our frontline caregivers, play a pivotal role, not only in healing and wellbeing of the individuals but also in fostering economic stability, as healthy populations are the backbone of any thriving economy. To overcome these obstacles, investing in Nursing research and innovation was essential. He further expressed that this conference was a testament to our shared commitment to addressing these challenges and to advancing healthcare.
Eminent scholars including Prof. Dr. Parveen Ali from University of Sheffield England, Prof. Dr. Tazeen Saeed, Associate Dean Aga Khan University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Bin Narumal, Deputy Dean, International Islamic University Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Zahra Saad, Director & Academic Advisor Mahsa University Malaysia and Afifa Balouch, Quality Patient Safety & Hospital Sector Officer, World Health Organization shared their views.
Recent Stories
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM felicitates Sri Lankan President on his party's victory28 seconds ago
-
Farmers’ verification starts for livestock cards31 seconds ago
-
Students of Bacha Khan University visits KP assembly37 seconds ago
-
Two textile units fined Rs 500,00010 minutes ago
-
SCCI calls for inclusive electricity tariff relief for SMEs10 minutes ago
-
Collage of Agriculture hosted symposium on pathological issues in plants10 minutes ago
-
International conference on 'Sustainable Business Development' concludes10 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,387 injured in Punjab road accidents20 minutes ago
-
Finance Committee approves Rs 8bn IUB budget20 minutes ago
-
Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary20 minutes ago
-
Five hurt over brawl between two groups21 minutes ago
-
Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary21 minutes ago