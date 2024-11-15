Open Menu

VC LUMHS Inaugurates 3rd International Nursing Research Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The third International Nursing Research Conference with the theme “Our Health Our Right, Emerging Trends, Challenges and Contribution of Health Professional in Economic Development” was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro (LUMHS) Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan on Friday at People’s Nursing school, Liaquat LUMHS, Jamshoro.

According to the spokesperson of LUMHS, addressing the participants from all over the country, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that today, the healthcare sector faced critical challenges that affected millions of people worldwide. The majority of society still has limited access to essential health services, high costs continue to be a barrier to quality care, and we also face a shortage of skilled health care professionals, he added.

He further said that the recent pandemic amplified these issues, exposing vulnerabilities and reminding us of the pressing need to strengthen and reform the healthcare system globally.

Nurses, as our frontline caregivers, play a pivotal role, not only in healing and wellbeing of the individuals but also in fostering economic stability, as healthy populations are the backbone of any thriving economy. To overcome these obstacles, investing in Nursing research and innovation was essential. He further expressed that this conference was a testament to our shared commitment to addressing these challenges and to advancing healthcare.

Eminent scholars including Prof. Dr. Parveen Ali from University of Sheffield England, Prof. Dr. Tazeen Saeed, Associate Dean Aga Khan University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Bin Narumal, Deputy Dean, International Islamic University Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Zahra Saad, Director & Academic Advisor Mahsa University Malaysia and Afifa Balouch, Quality Patient Safety & Hospital Sector Officer, World Health Organization shared their views.

