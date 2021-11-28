VC LUMHS inaugurates digital library at dentistry institute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan on Sunday inaugurated the digital library of the Institute of the Dentistry.

Accompanied by the Dean of Dentistry Prof. Dr.

Feroze Kalhoro, the Vice Chancellor was informed that the related learning materials have been preserved in digital format and is accessible through computers, laptops and cellular phones for the students.

The vice chancellor appreciated the efforts and hoped that the students of the institute would take maximum advantage of the digital library and get all required learning materials through the internet.