UrduPoint.com

VC LUMHS Inaugurates Digital Library At Dentistry Institute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

VC LUMHS inaugurates digital library at dentistry institute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan on Sunday inaugurated the digital library of the Institute of the Dentistry.

Accompanied by the Dean of Dentistry Prof. Dr.

Feroze Kalhoro, the Vice Chancellor was informed that the related learning materials have been preserved in digital format and is accessible through computers, laptops and cellular phones for the students.

The vice chancellor appreciated the efforts and hoped that the students of the institute would take maximum advantage of the digital library and get all required learning materials through the internet.

Related Topics

Internet Jamshoro Sunday All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

12 minutes ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

42 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

42 minutes ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

1 hour ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.