HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan on Saturday inaugurated the Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre at CDF Hospital, Hyderabad.

This is the first ever paediatric rehabilitation centre in the history of Hyderabad which has been affiliated with Bilawal Medical College, Jamshoro, informs the university spokesman.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the vice chancellor said that such a sort of health facility for the children diagnosed with multiple diseases was the need of the hour. "It is for the first time that within one roof various facilities related to the rehabilitation of children would be available in Hyderabad." He said that setting up the children rehabilitation centre was an achievement to provide facilities of speech therapy for delayed speech and stammering, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, behaviour therapy, neuro-psychologist assessment for autism, hyperactivity, depression, anxiety, school refusal, behaviour problems and other related issues.

He appreciated the efforts of Sindh Health Department, particularly Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho for extending full support to facilitate the people of the province with proper health delivery system.

The vice chancellor also appreciated the untiring efforts of Head of Paediatrics Department Bilawal Medical College Dr. Salma Shaikh, Director General Health Services Sindh Dr. M. Juman Bahoto, District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffar, and Medical Superintendent CDF Hospital Dr. Syed Noor Muhammad Shah for establishment of the Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre.

Earlier, the vice chancellor also inaugurated the Out Patient Department of Paediatrics and Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, LUMHS at CDF Hospital, Hyderabad.