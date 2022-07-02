UrduPoint.com

VC LUMHS Inaugurates Hyderabad's First Ever Children Rehab Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2022 | 09:33 PM

VC LUMHS inaugurates Hyderabad's first ever children rehab centre

Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan on Saturday inaugurated the Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre at CDF Hospital, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan on Saturday inaugurated the Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre at CDF Hospital, Hyderabad.

This is the first ever paediatric rehabilitation centre in the history of Hyderabad which has been affiliated with Bilawal Medical College, Jamshoro, informs the university spokesman.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the vice chancellor said that such a sort of health facility for the children diagnosed with multiple diseases was the need of the hour. "It is for the first time that within one roof various facilities related to the rehabilitation of children would be available in Hyderabad." He said that setting up the children rehabilitation centre was an achievement to provide facilities of speech therapy for delayed speech and stammering, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, behaviour therapy, neuro-psychologist assessment for autism, hyperactivity, depression, anxiety, school refusal, behaviour problems and other related issues.

He appreciated the efforts of Sindh Health Department, particularly Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho for extending full support to facilitate the people of the province with proper health delivery system.

The vice chancellor also appreciated the untiring efforts of Head of Paediatrics Department Bilawal Medical College Dr. Salma Shaikh, Director General Health Services Sindh Dr. M. Juman Bahoto, District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffar, and Medical Superintendent CDF Hospital Dr. Syed Noor Muhammad Shah for establishment of the Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre.

Earlier, the vice chancellor also inaugurated the Out Patient Department of Paediatrics and Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, LUMHS at CDF Hospital, Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Jamshoro Syed Noor Congolese Franc Depression

Recent Stories

HCCI for coal power generation to meet energy cris ..

HCCI for coal power generation to meet energy crisis

35 seconds ago
 Stakeholders' efforts can help attain prosperity: ..

Stakeholders' efforts can help attain prosperity: LCCI

37 seconds ago
 PhD Doctors Association KP form interim body for t ..

PhD Doctors Association KP form interim body for their rights

38 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, CM Punjab discuss performance of p ..

Prime Minister, CM Punjab discuss performance of provincial govt

42 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri condemns attack on senior journalist ..

Shazia Marri condemns attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir

1 hour ago
 Six bootleggers held; 118 liquor bottles recovered ..

Six bootleggers held; 118 liquor bottles recovered

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.