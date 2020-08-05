UrduPoint.com
VC LUMHS Leads "Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan" Rally To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:38 PM

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani has said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will soon get freedom from long-standing subjugation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani has said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will soon get freedom from long-standing subjugation. Addressing "Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan '' rally organized by the university in connection with Youm-e- Istehsal Kashmir at main campus on Wednesday, Dr. Bikha Ram said India's Modi Government Illegally siege the occupied valley since last one year after abrogation of special status of IIOK on August 05, 2019.

Pakistan always stands by the people of occupied Kashmir in their freedom struggle, LUMHS VC said and urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the long-standing dispute as per UN resolutions.

Earlier "Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan" rally was taken out from campus to administration block. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Indian brutalities against people of IIOJK.

The Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Director Academic Prof. Suhail Almani, Dr. Mehboob Sanjrani, Sajjan Halepoto and others were present on the occasion.

