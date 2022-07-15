VC LUMHS reviews arrangements for launching Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Friday presided over a meeting regarding launching of microsoft Dynamics 365 project at the campus.

Addressing the participants, the vice chancellor emphasized the importance of digital transformation and its requirement in the campus. With this digital transformation effort, he said the LUMHS will start getting enhanced data collection, stronger resource management, data-driven customer insights, better customer experience which encourages digital culture with improved collaboration and increased agility resulting in improved productivity.

The Director Information Technology LUMHS Azhar Akbar while briefing the participants about digital transformation timeline informed that it embed technologies across their businesses to drive fundamental change and in an outcome, they could get increased efficiency, greater business agility and ultimately can unlock new value for stakeholders.

The Country Sales Manager, Maison Consulting and Solutions (A Microsoft Gold Partner) Muhammad Abdul Kabir also shared information in this regard and apprised the attendees about Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The Project Manager, Maison Consulting and Solutions Akhwand Usman also presented project scope and implementation plan which followed by question and answer session.

The deans, chairpersons, head of departments, directors and faculty members attended the meeting.