UrduPoint.com

VC LUMHS Reviews Arrangements For Launching Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:59 PM

VC LUMHS reviews arrangements for launching Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Friday presided over a meeting regarding launching of Microsoft Dynamics 365 project at the campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Friday presided over a meeting regarding launching of microsoft Dynamics 365 project at the campus.

Addressing the participants, the vice chancellor emphasized the importance of digital transformation and its requirement in the campus. With this digital transformation effort, he said the LUMHS will start getting enhanced data collection, stronger resource management, data-driven customer insights, better customer experience which encourages digital culture with improved collaboration and increased agility resulting in improved productivity.

The Director Information Technology LUMHS Azhar Akbar while briefing the participants about digital transformation timeline informed that it embed technologies across their businesses to drive fundamental change and in an outcome, they could get increased efficiency, greater business agility and ultimately can unlock new value for stakeholders.

The Country Sales Manager, Maison Consulting and Solutions (A Microsoft Gold Partner) Muhammad Abdul Kabir also shared information in this regard and apprised the attendees about Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The Project Manager, Maison Consulting and Solutions Akhwand Usman also presented project scope and implementation plan which followed by question and answer session.

The deans, chairpersons, head of departments, directors and faculty members attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Business Jamshoro Gold

Recent Stories

US Retail Sales Up 1% in June as Inflation Persist ..

US Retail Sales Up 1% in June as Inflation Persistently at 4-Decade Highs

5 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review situation of dengue in Baha ..

Meeting held to review situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

5 minutes ago
 EU Sanctions Not Targeting Agricultural Trade Betw ..

EU Sanctions Not Targeting Agricultural Trade Between Russia, Third Countries - ..

5 minutes ago
 National team is ready for Sri Lanka challenge, sa ..

National team is ready for Sri Lanka challenge, says Babar Azam

40 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

49 minutes ago
 Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.