VC Malakand Varsity Stresses On Research-based Education

Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Malakand Professor Dr Gul Zaman on Thursday underlined the need for promoting research-based education to prepare students in line with market's requirements.

He expressed these views while chairing the 59th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the university.

The board discussed a total of 44 cases of students and the vice chancellor said that all issues would be sorted out on merit and transparently in order to provide quality education to students, enabling them for successfully meeting the present day's challenges.

The meeting was attended by Hayatullah: registrar, professor Sultan Alam, Professor Alamzeb, associate professor Nasrullah, Associate Professor Imtiaz Ahmad, Director ORIC Shahid Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

