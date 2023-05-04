VC MCKRU distributes scholarship payment cheques among 44 students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Prof. Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah distributed scholarship payment cheques of 30 lakh rupees among 44 deserving students.

Talking to the students, VC MCKRU said, "The students will continue to be fully supported in their educational expenses through scholarships." "It will be possible for the young generation to get rid of their educational and economic problems through scholarships." "In order to meet the educational expenses of male and female students, financial support will continue under various scholarship programs in the near and distant future," he vowed.

The VC noted, "In seven departments in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, educational activities are going on while different shot courses are also being conducted."Students should make full use of the opportunities of high-quality education and brighten their future and play their full role in the development and prosperity of the country and the nation, he added.