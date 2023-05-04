UrduPoint.com

VC MCKRU Distributes Scholarship Payment Cheques Among 44 Students

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

VC MCKRU distributes scholarship payment cheques among 44 students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Prof. Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah distributed scholarship payment cheques of 30 lakh rupees among 44 deserving students.

Talking to the students, VC MCKRU said, "The students will continue to be fully supported in their educational expenses through scholarships." "It will be possible for the young generation to get rid of their educational and economic problems through scholarships." "In order to meet the educational expenses of male and female students, financial support will continue under various scholarship programs in the near and distant future," he vowed.

The VC noted, "In seven departments in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, educational activities are going on while different shot courses are also being conducted."Students should make full use of the opportunities of high-quality education and brighten their future and play their full role in the development and prosperity of the country and the nation, he added.

Related Topics

Education Young Male

Recent Stories

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

27 seconds ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

28 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

30 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

2 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

2 hours ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.