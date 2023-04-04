VC MCKRU gives away cheques to deserving students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Prof. Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah on Tuesday gave away cheques of Rs. 80,000 to the deserving students of the varsity.

The cheques were distributed under Benazir undergraduate scholarship project phase three.

While talking to the students, VC MCKRU said that the young generation should focus on education in order to excel in their future tasks.

He noted that educational activities in the seven departments were underway in the university, whereas different short courses were also being introduced, and online education was in progress as well.

The VC also urged the students to play their part in the prosperity and development of the country.