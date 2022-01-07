VC, MD WASA visit Nullah Lai to review arrangements to remove rainwater

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman (VC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Haroon Kamal Hashmi along with Managing Director (MD) WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood here on Friday visited Nullah Lai to review arrangements made to expedite draining of stagnant rainwater.

According to MD WASA, the staff and heavy machinery had been deployed in the field and directed to remove stagnant rainwater particularly from low-lying areas.

WASA personnel were present in the low-lying areas with heavy machinery, he added.

The authority was ready to cope with any emergency situation, he said.

He informed that he also visited different city areas to inspect the situation.

He said that the water level at Katarian in Nullah Lai was at 5 feet while it was at 4 feet at Gawalmandi.

According to WASA spokesman, the teams were present particularly at Airport Road, Committee Chowk underpass, Liaquat Bagh underpass, Javed Colony, Dhok Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road and Murree Road to remove stagnant rainwater.

He informed that WASA was put on high alert due to heavy rains in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and water level in Nullah Lai was being monitored.

He said that WASA teams were present in different areas of the city to help with drainage and also to deal with emergencies in low-lying areas.