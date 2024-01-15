VC Mehran Engineering University expresses condolence on Najeeb u Rehman Channa death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Th Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering Technology Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Pro Vice Chancellor

Prof.Anil Kumar, Registrar Lachman Daas Sotahar and others have expressed deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Former Director sports of Varsity Engineer Najeeb u Rehman Channa.

In his condolence message, the Vice Chancellor said that the services

of Najeeb u Rehman Channa will always be remembered.

VC further said that Former Director Sports carried out Sports

activities in University.

APP/nsm