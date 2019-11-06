VC Mehran University advices teachers to update themselves with modern teaching methods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili has advised the teachers of public universities to keep update themselves with modern teaching methods so that objective of quality education could be achieved for the larger interest of the country.

He stated this on Wednesday while addressing the concluding session of the training workshop for faculty of public universities which organized by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Sindh.

He said that traditional method of teaching has almost become ended and after technology revolution, it is now necessary that teachers should have adequate knowledge of modern technologies of their profession so that they could be able to teach their students in proper direction.

The Director Higher Education Commission Sindh Javed Ahmed Chachar while speaking on the occasion informed that faculty members of around 15 public universities of the province including University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshor, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Karachi and Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs have participated in this training workshop.