VC Mehran University congratulates PEC elected office bearers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Engineering Council and hoped that the newly elected body would strive for the welfare of their community.

In a joint statement here on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali also expressed gratitude over the success of three faculty members and other alumni members of Mehran University in the PEC election and termed it a great honour for Mehran University.

They said the PEC is an important forum which frames the policies for the rights of engineers' community and the newly elected body particularly those who belonged to Mehran University would raise their voice for the rights of community members.

It may be mentioned here that faculty members of Mehran University namely Dr. Anil Kumar, Dr. Bhawani Shankar and Dr. Khadija Qureshi have been elected as members of PEC from Sindh in recently held elections, Besides, old students of the university Eng. Raghib Abbas Shah, Dr. Samreen, Dr. Zahid Kharal, Eng. Muhammad Saleem and Eng. Yousuf Kaimkhani has also been elected as the member of PEC.