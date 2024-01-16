VC MEU Condoles Over Student's Death
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Mehran University Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and regret over the sad demise of student Hasnain Mustafa Samo who was killed in firing by motorbike snatchers on other day.
In his condolence message, the VC, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anil Kumar, Registrar Lachman Dass Sotahar and others prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blockade of waterways due to illegal construction in hill torrent prone areas inflicting heavy losse ..7 minutes ago
-
3 hospitalized due to suffocation7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy discusses educational cooperation with Baghdad's American varsity17 minutes ago
-
IGP review up-gradation work of Special Initiative Police Station Civil Lines17 minutes ago
-
Media has key role in shaping public perception during elections: Solangi17 minutes ago
-
Additional IG Dr. Ishtiaq Marwat retires17 minutes ago
-
Murree admin accelerates ongoing operation against illegal construction17 minutes ago
-
General Bus Stand Mardan will be shifted to Chamtar17 minutes ago
-
Illegal fuel recovered during crackdown in DIKhan17 minutes ago
-
CM Naqvi inaugurates BFC to promote business activities27 minutes ago
-
ARTS foundation launches champion of Change women Caucus (Agency) cum Showcasing Event27 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 24m from 904 defaulters27 minutes ago