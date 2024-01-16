HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Mehran University Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and regret over the sad demise of student Hasnain Mustafa Samo who was killed in firing by motorbike snatchers on other day.

In his condolence message, the VC, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anil Kumar, Registrar Lachman Dass Sotahar and others prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.