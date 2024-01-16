Open Menu

VC MEU Condoles Over Student's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM

VC MEU condoles over student's death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Mehran University Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and regret over the sad demise of student Hasnain Mustafa Samo who was killed in firing by motorbike snatchers on other day.

In his condolence message, the VC, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anil Kumar, Registrar Lachman Dass Sotahar and others prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Firing Student Family Sad

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

42 minutes ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

42 minutes ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

5 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

6 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

7 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

8 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan