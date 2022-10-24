UrduPoint.com

VC, MS Pays Visit To Nishtar Hospital OPD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr. Rana Altaf and newly deputed Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital Dr. Rao Amjad Ali Khan visited the outdoor department (OPD) on Monday to review the facilities being extended to the patients

AMS Outdoor Dr.

Khalid Awan briefed VC and MS.

They went to different departments in the OPD and discussed the facilities provided and the problems faced by the patients and their families and got awareness about the problems faced by the medical staff on duty.

The VC and MS assured them of his full support for the immediate solution, said a news release issued here.

