MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) : March 16 (APP) ::Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur. Brig (Retd) Prof. Dr. Younis Javed clinched distinction as he participated in the Strategic Dialogue Meeting held at Asia Campus of the University of Uath, Republic of Korea (ROK), representing the country's top-noch scholars, establishing a milestone that exalts the MUST Varsity to the International Arena Brig (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younis, Javed Sitara e Imtiaz (Military) is currently participating in the five-day Strategic Dialogue Meeting led by Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) project, funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in the Asia Campus of the University of Uath in Songdo, Inchon, Republic of Korea (South Korea) from March 13th to 17th 2023.

Head of the Media Wing of MUST Hafeez Bin Mustafa told APP here on Thursdsy that the objective of visiting prominent Universities was to benifit from innovative international practices in higher education leadership and governance for driving organizational change.

The Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) backed Strategic Dialogue Meeting is being participated by Sixteen (16) Vice Chancellors/ Rectors of HESSA partner Universities.

The Strategic Dialogue Meeting includes numerous areas of focus as part of comprehensive planning to ensure the very growth of the HESSA partner Universities, emphasizes on customization of the universities' specific plans, building linkages with the private sector, technology venture & commercialization, research management, academic governance and mobilizing financial resources.

His visit to attend the grand congratulation also involve meeting with the leadership of the International Global Campus (IGC) on functioning, management of the Campus, working of different universities housed at IGC and their role in private sector in Korean Higher Education System is part of the program.

The visit of Global Campuses to which the University of Utah is in cooperation includes IGC Incheon Global Campus, Inchon, George Mason University, Incheon Start-up Park, Songdo, SUNY - Stony Brook State University of New York, Incheon National University and Ghent University of Belgium. Vice Chancellors also paid visits to the Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul, South Korea.