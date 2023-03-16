UrduPoint.com

VC MUST Attends Strategic Dialogue Meeting At Korean University's Asia Campus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

VC MUST attends Strategic Dialogue Meeting at Korean university's Asia Campus

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) : March 16 (APP) ::Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur. Brig (Retd) Prof. Dr. Younis Javed clinched distinction as he participated in the Strategic Dialogue Meeting held at Asia Campus of the University of Uath, Republic of Korea (ROK), representing the country's top-noch scholars, establishing a milestone that exalts the MUST Varsity to the International Arena Brig (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younis, Javed Sitara e Imtiaz (Military) is currently participating in the five-day Strategic Dialogue Meeting led by Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) project, funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in the Asia Campus of the University of Uath in Songdo, Inchon, Republic of Korea (South Korea) from March 13th to 17th 2023.

Head of the Media Wing of MUST Hafeez Bin Mustafa told APP here on Thursdsy that the objective of visiting prominent Universities was to benifit from innovative international practices in higher education leadership and governance for driving organizational change.

The Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) backed Strategic Dialogue Meeting is being participated by Sixteen (16) Vice Chancellors/ Rectors of HESSA partner Universities.

The Strategic Dialogue Meeting includes numerous areas of focus as part of comprehensive planning to ensure the very growth of the HESSA partner Universities, emphasizes on customization of the universities' specific plans, building linkages with the private sector, technology venture & commercialization, research management, academic governance and mobilizing financial resources.

His visit to attend the grand congratulation also involve meeting with the leadership of the International Global Campus (IGC) on functioning, management of the Campus, working of different universities housed at IGC and their role in private sector in Korean Higher Education System is part of the program.

The visit of Global Campuses to which the University of Utah is in cooperation includes IGC Incheon Global Campus, Inchon, George Mason University, Incheon Start-up Park, Songdo, SUNY - Stony Brook State University of New York, Incheon National University and Ghent University of Belgium. Vice Chancellors also paid visits to the Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul, South Korea.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Visit George Incheon Seoul New York Belgium South Korea United States Mirpur March National University Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

1 hour ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.