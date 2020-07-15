VC Nishtar Medical University dies from coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha passed away from coronavirus at private hospital here on Wednesday morning.

He was 62. He was son of Dr Rafique, former MS and Principal of Nishtar Medical College.

The late professor of surgery was shifted to ventilator in a private hospital after his condition got deteriorated on night of 4th July.

According to official spokesman of the university, Mr Pasha had developed COVID-19 over three weeks ago and was hospitalized when he started feeling difficulty in breathing.

A day before shifting to ventilator, his nose began bleeding that led doctors to put him on vent after worsening condition. His lungs got affected due to coronavirus which deteriorated his health badly with passage of time.

His funeral prayer was announced to be offered at main Nishtar hospital ground immediately after Asar prayer at 5:45 pm.