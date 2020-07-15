UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Nishtar Medical University Dies From Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

VC Nishtar Medical University dies from coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha passed away from coronavirus at private hospital here on Wednesday morning.

He was 62. He was son of Dr Rafique, former MS and Principal of Nishtar Medical College.

The late professor of surgery was shifted to ventilator in a private hospital after his condition got deteriorated on night of 4th July.

According to official spokesman of the university, Mr Pasha had developed COVID-19 over three weeks ago and was hospitalized when he started feeling difficulty in breathing.

A day before shifting to ventilator, his nose began bleeding that led doctors to put him on vent after worsening condition. His lungs got affected due to coronavirus which deteriorated his health badly with passage of time.

His funeral prayer was announced to be offered at main Nishtar hospital ground immediately after Asar prayer at 5:45 pm.

Related Topics

July Prayer From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 July 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

9 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

11 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

12 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.