VC NSU terms Turkish University Fair 2025 a new era for Pak-Türkiye academic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Several universities from Türkiye showcased new educational opportunities for Pakistani youth in a local hotel in Islamabad under the umbrella of "Turkish University Fair 2025."

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University(NSU) Islamabad, visited the event and met with Mr. Irfan Neziroglu, Türkiye's Ambassador to Pakistan, and various Turkish university academic leaders.

Organized by Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges in collaboration with the Maarif Foundation, the fair represents a vital platform for fostering academic linkages between the two nations.

Türkiye's most prestigious universities, including Bilkent University, middle East Technical University, Northern Cyprus Campus, Atilim University, Istanbul Gelisim University, and others, have gathered under one roof to attract Pakistan's brightest minds.

Beyond the immediate opportunities for Pakistani students, this initiative sets a precedent for broader educational collaboration.

Türkiye has successfully built a robust higher education system blending traditional values and modern academic rigor. Its universities are known for cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry linkages. The challenge is how Pakistan can leverage this collaboration to reform its academic landscape.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar further in his comments said that Pakistani universities must draw inspiration from Turkish institutions.

The Turkish University Fair 2025 is more than an event; it symbolizes the ongoing brotherly Pakistan-Türkiye relations.

The success of this initiative will depend on how well Pakistan seizes the moment, ensuring that this collaboration becomes a foundation for a brighter educational future for Pakistani youth.