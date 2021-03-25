VC of University of Turbat vows to develop University for provision of standard knowledge to students

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Turbat (UoT) Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad on Thursday said that he would leave no stone unturned to move University at the new heights of development with the support of faculty and administrative staff for betterment of students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Turbat (UoT) Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad on Thursday said that he would leave no stone unturned to move University at the new heights of development with the support of faculty and administrative staff for betterment of students.

The favorable environment of the University towards learning will be enhanced and the youth would be equipped with the practical knowledge, he added.

The VC expressed these views while presiding over his first meeting with faculty and administrative staff at Committee room of the university after assuming the charge as a Vice Chancellor.

The meeting was attended by the University Registrar Ghulam Farooq, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor, Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering Dr. Naeemullah, Controller of Examinations Tanvir Ahmed, Director Finance Shabek Syed, Director UoT's Gwadar Campus Ijaz Ahmed, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dr. Roohullah, Dr. Riaz Mazar, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, incharge various departments, faculty members and administrative staff. Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr. Abdul Saboor, Registrar Ghulam Farooq, faculty members and admin staff congratulated Prof.

Dr. Jan Muhammad for assuming the charge as Vice Chancellor of the university and they assured him their full support for the further development of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Dr. Jan Muhammad said that the University of Turbat has a great history of achievements in short span of time under the leadership of Ex Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir.

He underscored that his focus would remain on good governance, efficient administration, excellence in teaching, high quality research, innovation, and community services as strategic priorities for the university. He said that it was his first priority to bring Turbat University as a leading institution of higher learning in Pakistan in near future.

For this purpose, VC said that "we pledged to further strengthen its existing linkages with other academic institutions and industry and promote collaborations and partnerships with government bodies and other universities and industries in the country and abroad." The Vice Chancellor thanked the faculty members and admin staff for welcoming him warmly in the university.