VC Of UoT Chairs 19th Meeting Of ASRB
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat (UoT) Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad chaired the 19th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of UoT at the video conference room of the University, Friday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat (UoT) Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad chaired the 19th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of UoT at the video conference room of the University, Friday.
UoT's Dean Graduate Studies, Dr.
Adeel Ahmed has presented the agendas of the meeting for deliberation and decision that included confirmation of the minutes of the 18th meeting of ASRB, theses submission, evaluation reports and Viva reports, meeting minutes of Graduate Admission Committee (GAC), approval of the result of Doctoral Qualifying Examinations (DQE), FGRC meeting minutes of the Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC) and Faculty of Science, Engineering, and IT.
The meeting was attended by the Deans, Director IBLC, Director QEC, Director ORIC, Controller of Examinations, and other members of the ASRB.
Recent Stories
Multan Sultans cancel practice session due to heavy rain
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody
ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge
Hyderabad receives low rainfall
Exports witnesses 30% growth in February
Saudi embassy, PBM join hands for Ramadan ration distribution, orphan care
SU announces second semester exams from March 13
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody48 minutes ago
-
ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge43 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad receives low rainfall43 minutes ago
-
Saudi embassy, PBM join hands for Ramadan ration distribution, orphan care43 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP51 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers to help people in rai ..51 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan48 minutes ago
-
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'48 minutes ago
-
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation48 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite48 minutes ago
-
Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare46 minutes ago
-
SAPM inaugurates protectorate of emigrants office in capital46 minutes ago