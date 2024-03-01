Open Menu

VC Of UoT Chairs 19th Meeting Of ASRB

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat (UoT) Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad chaired the 19th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of UoT at the video conference room of the University, Friday.

UoT's Dean Graduate Studies, Dr.

Adeel Ahmed has presented the agendas of the meeting for deliberation and decision that included confirmation of the minutes of the 18th meeting of ASRB, theses submission, evaluation reports and Viva reports, meeting minutes of Graduate Admission Committee (GAC), approval of the result of Doctoral Qualifying Examinations (DQE), FGRC meeting minutes of the Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC) and Faculty of Science, Engineering, and IT.

The meeting was attended by the Deans, Director IBLC, Director QEC, Director ORIC, Controller of Examinations, and other members of the ASRB.

Turbat

