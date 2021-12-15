UrduPoint.com

VC OPC Calls On CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and apprised him about the OPC's performance.

The CM directed to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis as they were the ambassadors of the country.

The PTI-led government has given them the voting right, he said adding that past governments used them for political purposes. They ignored the problems of expatriate Pakistanis, he regretted and termed the right to vote a historic step.

Meanwhile, a grand convention of expatriates would be held on December 23 in Punjab to recognizetheir services for the country and awards would also be given, he said and added that expats' strongrole could not be ignored.

