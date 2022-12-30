UrduPoint.com

VC OPC Inaugurates Medical Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan Friday inaugurated a free medical camp, organised by District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Faisalabad under the supervision of District Chairman Overseas District Faisalabad Mirza Asghar.

Speaking on this occasion, the VC OPC said that there were many deserving and needy people living in the society who were waiting for help and support. He said that the Punjab government was taking steps in health sector and providing all kinds of health related facilities to the masses at their doorsteps.

The VC OPC said that Punjab government was paying special attention to the health sector in the province. He said chief minister Punjab had immediately ensured the free supply of medicine across Punjab. By expanding the circle of Rescue 1122, facilities were being provided to the people across province.

A team of experienced doctors examined the patients, including men, women, children and elderly and free medicines were also provided to them in the camp, he added.

