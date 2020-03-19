UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Parveen Shah Will Distributes 5000 Soaps Among Employees

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:53 PM

VC Parveen Shah will distributes 5000 soaps among employees

The spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday has announced that the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah will distribute 5000 soaps among the employees from BPS-2 to BPS-16 of the university for hand washing purpose as precautionary measures to protect them from the COVID-19 novel corona virus from her personal salary

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday has announced that the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah will distribute 5000 soaps among the employees from BPS-2 to BPS-16 of the university for hand washing purpose as precautionary measures to protect them from the COVID-19 novel corona virus from her personal salary.

The soaps will be distributed among the employees within seven days.

The employees of the university have commended the good will gesture of the vice chancellor for the cause of humanity.

Related Topics

Khairpur From

Recent Stories

Hearings for Paul Whelan Suspected of Espionage in ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey Register No Truce Breaches in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Sanjrani advises Senators for donating one month s ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Airways eases travel plans by introducing E ..

25 minutes ago

DCs asked to continue comprehensive arrangements f ..

1 minute ago

Urgent emergency support requested for airlines: I ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.