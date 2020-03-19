VC Parveen Shah will distributes 5000 soaps among employees

The spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday has announced that the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah will distribute 5000 soaps among the employees from BPS-2 to BPS-16 of the university for hand washing purpose as precautionary measures to protect them from the COVID-19 novel corona virus from her personal salary

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Thursday has announced that the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Parveen Shah will distribute 5000 soaps among the employees from BPS-2 to BPS-16 of the university for hand washing purpose as precautionary measures to protect them from the COVID-19 novel corona virus from her personal salary.

The soaps will be distributed among the employees within seven days.

The employees of the university have commended the good will gesture of the vice chancellor for the cause of humanity.