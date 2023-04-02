UrduPoint.com

VC PMAS-AAUR For Establishing Agricultural Standardization, Certification Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

VC PMAS-AAUR for establishing agricultural standardization, certification centers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman has proposed to establish agricultural machinery testing facility, standardization and certification centers in different zones to promote agricultural mechanization in Pakistan.

According to a PMAS-AAUR spokesman, the experts from Asian & Pacific Network for Testing of Agricultural Machinery (ANTAM), UN Center for Sustainable Agriculture Mechanization (UN-CSAM), Engineers & Senior Management officers from Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) and Punjab Agriculture Department Field Wing visited, PMAS-AAUR to collaborate for the establishment of agricultural machinery testing and standardization center at the university here the other day.

The VC proposing to establish agricultural machinery testing facility said that the agricultural machinery testing and standardization center would not only come up with a machinery performance rating system, but would guide the prospective users in the selection of agricultural machinery according to tested performance.

While highlighting the importance of this center, he said that providing better and standardized agricultural machinery to the farmers, it would also enable them to increase their per acre agricultural production.

"Pakistan is currently facing a serious wheat crisis, to deal with and we have to take every step that will help us to deal with it," he said.

After visiting laboratories, center for precision agriculture, engineering workshops and detail discussions, the delegation expressed keen interest for mutually collaboration in development of machinery testing and calibration procedures, formulation of standardization procedures and codes, skill development, capacity building of machinery operators, licensing, certification and introducing latest and emerging technologies with PMAS-AAUR, the spokesman informed.

