VC PMAS-AAUR inaugurates undergraduate block

RAWALPINDI, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman here on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established undergraduate block.

On the occasion, the VC said that the International level equipment and facilities in the block will improve the quality of education and help students in their studies and research.

Talking about the centralized and digital timetable used in the block, he termed it as an important step of the university towards paperless and digitalization.

He said that the facilities being provided in the new block would not only benefit the students but also the faculty members.

The undergraduate block consists of 30 classrooms, 6 lecture halls, Free internet wifi, library, Auditorium, a Bio-informatic lab with 100 computers, a Cafeteria, a Seminar room, and an E-library.