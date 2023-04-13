UrduPoint.com

VC PMAS-AAUR Receives Award From Canadian University

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

VC PMAS-AAUR receives award from Canadian University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, has received a prestigious award for his loyal and 15 years of distinguished service to Dalhousie University, Canada.

On the occasion, he said that it was a great honour for him that a Canadian well reputed university has acclaimed and appreciated his work which showed that he had achieved his goal to educate and enlighten the people to some extent.

Before joining PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman has been working as Prof. and Precision Agriculture Research Chair, Engineering Department Faculty of Agriculture Dalhousie University Canada and carried a remarkable academic career throughout his education.

He had also received the prestigious Glenn Downing Award in 2014 and an award from the University of Florida in 2015 in recognition of his outstanding work in industry, teaching, research and extension in the area of machinery systems.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman's remarkable achievements while working as VC PMAS-AAUR includes the establishment of Center for Agriculture Strategy and Development (CAS-D), Human Resource Development academy (HRDA), Pilot Project for Data Driven Smart Decision Platform for Increased Agricultural Productivity (DDSDP) to establish digital & Smart Agricultural Farms, Centre for Precision Agriculture to develop GREEN-AI System, National Center for Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB), Domestication/Commercialization of Industrial Hemp for Accelerated Sustainable Economic Development in Pakistan, National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics & Genomics as an Academic Unit, Experimental Animal Research Station, CPEC Agriculture Cooperation Centre, Academia-Industry-Government Linkages and Inclusion of industry representatives in the departmental board of studies.

Furthermore, PMAS-AAUR also established Smart IoT Farm at URF, Koont to promote digital and precision agriculture at the national level so that the farmers could be educated about the needs of their crops in real time. The University also organized various training and outreach program at various universities to spread awareness about modern agriculture technology.

The VC has also effectively collaborated with 60 regional, national and international organizations and signed MoUs to achieve the institution's strategic goals and objectives, and 40 plus new and halted programs were reopened.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Canada Agriculture CPEC Rawalpindi Florida 2015 From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

8 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

38 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.