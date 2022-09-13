UrduPoint.com

VC Praises Sargodha University's Pharmacy College

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 08:08 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sargodha University teachers were aptly sharing their experiences with students of pharmacy, who were bringing good name to the country.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abass during a meeting with teachers of the College of Pharmacy, University of Sargodha, here on Tuesday.

He said that the Pharmacy Department was maintaining its high class standard.

He said that the government was utilising all possible resources to provide the best education facilities to pharmacy students.

Senior teachers of the Pharmacy College Sajid Bashir, Dr. Saira Azhar and Dr. Saeed-ur-Rasheed also delivered speech on the occasion.

