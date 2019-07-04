UrduPoint.com
VC Prof. Dr Parveen And Representative Of DAI Pakistan Signed The MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

VC Prof. Dr Parveen and Representative of DAI Pakistan signed the MoU

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has signed between Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur and DAI Pakistan under Azm-e-Pakistan Program

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ): The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has signed between Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur and DAI Pakistan under Azm-e-Pakistan Program.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Parveen Shah and Representative of DAI Pakistan signed the MoU, said a press release here on Thursday.

The DAI Pakistan will provide support to administration, faculty and students of Shah Abdul Latif University and provide them opportunity via students' platforms.

The DAI will also help in construction of a student's society and to play an active role towards building a peaceful campus through different events under its Azm-e-Pakistan Program.

On this occasion, VC Dr Parveen Shah said that the aims to build a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.

She said we have a vision of providing affordable and equitable access to the higher education for the people of Sindh and in this regard participation of students is mandatory.

She appreciated the role of DAI Pakistan for providing a viable platform to the students of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

