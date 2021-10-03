UrduPoint.com

VC Prof.Dr. Khalil Ahmed Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Demise Of Umer Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:00 PM

VC Prof.Dr. Khalil Ahmed expresses deep sorrow over demise of Umer Sharif

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof. Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary comedian and veteran actor Umer Sharif.

According to a release of SALU here on Sunday, The VC extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and paid homage to the services of the late actor.

The Vice Chancellor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Khairpur Sunday Family Sad

More Stories From Pakistan

