VC PU Appreciate Role Of AIOU For Promoting Higher Education

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

VC PU appreciate role of AIOU for promoting higher education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Tuesday y appreciated the role of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for promoting education in the country.

During his visit of the AIOU, he held a meeting with Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU and discussed matters relating to higher education, especially joint ventures between different universities for promotion of education and research in the country.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum emphasized the need of offering advance skills and technology based specialized courses for the engineers to bring industrial revolution in the country.

He, further, added that it was a matter of great privilege for AIOU to be visited by the Vice Chancellor of the largest and oldest university of the country.

Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad appreciated Vice Chancellor, AIOU for taking revolutionary measures to improve quality of education imparted by the university.

He, further, remarked that Prof Dr Zia UL-Qayyum redirected the educational policies of AIOU by incorporating the use of latest information and communication technology owing to his diverse expertise and experiences in the field of information technology.

He, further, added that both the universities should serve as role models for the country as Allah had blessed us a golden opportunity to serve the nation with an utmost sense of devotion, dedication and commitment. Principal officers of various administrative and academic departments of AIOU were also present on this occasion.

