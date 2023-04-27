UrduPoint.com

VC PU Condoles Demise Of Gen (retd) Safdar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former PU VC Lt. Gen (Retd.) Muhammad Safdar.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, the VC PU prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He paid tribute to the services of the Gen (Retd) Muhammad Safdar for the country, Army and Punjab University.

