VC QAU Announces Free Education, Scholarships For Martyrs' Children

On the occasion of Martyrs' Day commemorated on Thursday, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, has decided to provide free education besides awarding scholarships to the children of martyrs in the university

He also made announcement of allocating seats for the children of martyrs in all departments of the university.

In his message in connection with the martyrs day, the Vice Chancellor said that martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the safety and survival of Pakistan.

"We can never repay the debt of the martyrs, while today we are living a peaceful life with freedom because of their sacrifices.

Pakistani nation can never forget the sacrifices of martyrs" he added.

While paying huge tribute to the martyrs the VC said "We pay homage to those brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of the beloved country. These brave heroes laid down their lives to protect our sovereignty and protect our freedom. Let's take a pledge that by carrying on the legacy of these brave young men, we will move forward towards a united, tolerant and prosperous Pakistan".

