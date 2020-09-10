UrduPoint.com
VC QAU Lauds Govt's Decision Of Reopening Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:21 PM

VC QAU lauds govt's decision of reopening educational institutions

Quaid-e-Azam University, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali on Thursday lauded the government decision of reopening of educational institutions phase wise from September 15 after successfully containing COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali on Thursday lauded the government decision of reopening of educational institutions phase wise from September 15 after successfully containing COVID-19.

Talking to ptv, he said the government had framed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the consultation of Higher education Commission (HEC) and all universities.

He said it was the responsibility of university administration, students and parents to implement SOPs including wearing face masks, frequently washing hands and distancing from others to stay safe from the coronavirus.

Wearing mask would be mandatory for the faculty staff, professors and students and nobody would be allowed to enter the university without face mask, he added.

Dr Muhammad Ali said the classes would be held on rotation basis and this routine would be adopted for two months.

