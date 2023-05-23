UrduPoint.com

VC RCB Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Resolve Problems Of Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:49 PM

VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems of residents

Vice President (VC) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Malik Munir here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to resolve complaints of the Cantt residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Vice President (VC) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Malik Munir here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to resolve complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Assistant Secretary RCB Muhammad Riasat, Chief Cantt Engineer Attiq ur Rehman and the heads of different departments were present. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

Malik Munir while talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement, and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

