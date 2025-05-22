VC reiterates strong commitment to development of Jehlum Valley campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, on Thursday paid a special visit to the Jehlum Valley Campus, reaffirming the administration's commitment in providing all possible resources to strengthen the campus and elevate it as a model center of learning within the university.

Upon his arrival, the Vice Chancellor—accompanied by Registrar Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Raffique, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Director Finance Prof. Dr. Khawaja Basharat, Director Students Affairs Dr. Sharjil Saeed, and Director Works Azhar Ali—was given a warm and enthusiastic welcome by Director Jehlum Valley Campus Dr. Imtiaz Awan, along with faculty members, administrative staff, and students, said a press release issued here.

The reception was marked with vibrant gestures, including students showering rose petals in a display of respect and gratitude. A comprehensive presentation was delivered by Dr. Imtiaz Awan, providing a detailed overview of the campus’s current status, challenges, and future vision.

The presentation covered key areas such as faculty strength, student enrolment, infrastructure development, laboratory and library resources, transport facilities, equipment needs, and budgetary constraints.

In his keynote address, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari expressed his satisfaction over the campus’s steady progress and lauded the efforts of the faculty and administration in building a strong academic culture. He assured the audience that all-out support would be extended to the JV Campus, including enhanced infrastructure, transport, and academic equipment.

“You should feel proud of being students of a premier institution that commands a strong regional and national standing,” Dr. Bukhari told the students. “UAJK is home to a talented and passionate student body, a highly qualified faculty, and a truly conducive learning environment.”

He acknowledged the issues faced by the Jehlum Valley Campus and assured that concrete steps are being taken on a priority basis to address them.

He also informed the students about the establishment of complaint cells across all UAJK campuses, where students can directly write to the Vice Chancellor in case of any grievances. “This campus is close to my heart,” he said, “and it will never be taken for granted.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Director JV Campus Dr. Imtiaz Awan thanked the Vice Chancellor and Principal Officers for their visit and unwavering support. He highlighted the strategic importance of the campus and reiterated that it had always received strong backing from successive university administrations.

Dr. Awan emphasized the campus's commitment to academic excellence, stating, “We regularly organize events and invite experts, industrialists, and thinkers to broaden our students’ horizons and connect them with practical knowledge.” He also appreciated the organizing committee, faculty, and students for hosting the event successfully and expressed optimism about transforming JV Campus into a model institution within UAJK.

Principal Officers, including Registrar Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Dean Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Raffique, and Director Finance Prof. Dr. Khawaja Basharat, also addressed the students. They assured full administrative and academic support, urged the students to embrace a learning mindset, excel in their studies, and prepare themselves to contribute meaningfully to the nation.

The event featured a series of patriotic segments performed by students, showcasing their love for the country and reflecting the vibrant campus culture. The Vice Chancellor expressed great joy at witnessing such enthusiasm and assured the students and faculty that Jehlum Valley Campus will continue to receive the attention and support it deserves.

The visit concluded on a high note with mutual commitment from the administration and campus leadership to continue working together for the uplift and excellence of the Jehlum Valley Campus.