VC reviews arrangements for pre entry test for Admission 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr Yousuf Khushik on Wednesday visited the Shahdadkot campus of SALU to review the arrangements for the Pre-Entry Test for Admission 2025.

During his visit, the VC was warmly welcomed by the Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) of the campus Professor Dr Ameer Ahmed Khuhro, faculty members and staff.

During the visit, the VC interacted with the faculty members and took a tour of the campus to assess the preparations for the examination. He was briefed about the various logistical aspects to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC also highlighted the financial situation of the main campus and emphasized the need for sustainable resource generation and cost-cutting measures to address the current financial challenges. He urged the sub-campuses, including Shahdadkot, to implement strategic plans and mechanisms to generate funds to support their operations.

A total of 110 students appeared for the pre-entry test. The results will be announced on Dec 12th (Thursday).