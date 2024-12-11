Open Menu

VC Reviews Arrangements For Pre Entry Test For Admission 2025

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

VC reviews arrangements for pre entry test for Admission 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr Yousuf Khushik on Wednesday visited the Shahdadkot campus of SALU to review the arrangements for the Pre-Entry Test for Admission 2025.

During his visit, the VC was warmly welcomed by the Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) of the campus Professor Dr Ameer Ahmed Khuhro, faculty members and staff.

During the visit, the VC interacted with the faculty members and took a tour of the campus to assess the preparations for the examination. He was briefed about the various logistical aspects to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC also highlighted the financial situation of the main campus and emphasized the need for sustainable resource generation and cost-cutting measures to address the current financial challenges. He urged the sub-campuses, including Shahdadkot, to implement strategic plans and mechanisms to generate funds to support their operations.

A total of 110 students appeared for the pre-entry test. The results will be announced on Dec 12th (Thursday).

Recent Stories

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

2 minutes ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

28 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

42 minutes ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

2 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

2 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

6 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

15 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

15 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

15 hours ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan