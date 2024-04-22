VC Reviews Arrangements For PU Convocation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab University’s 133rd convocation will be held on Tuesday, May 14.
In this regard, a meeting was presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood to review all arrangements here on Monday.
On this occasion, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, deans of various faculties and convocation coordination committee members were present. The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organize the 133rd convocation of the university. The VC instructed the officials to ensure best arrangements for the convocation.
