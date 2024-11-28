VC reviews exams arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Yousuf Khushik on Thursday visited different departments of various faculties to review the arrangements for second semester examinations.

The second semester examinations in different departments of SALU started from November 26.

While inspecting the second semester examinations in different departments, the Vice Chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the measures taken regarding the examinations.

He said that youth is the asset of the country and the nation and added that early declaration of results is his top priority.

He directed the head of departments to ensure early submission of the examination results so that the valuable time of the students can be saved.

Deans of all faculties, heads of relevant departments and other officials were also present during the visit.