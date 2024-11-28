VC Reviews Exams Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Yousuf Khushik on Thursday visited different departments of various faculties to review the arrangements for second semester examinations.
The second semester examinations in different departments of SALU started from November 26.
While inspecting the second semester examinations in different departments, the Vice Chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the measures taken regarding the examinations.
He said that youth is the asset of the country and the nation and added that early declaration of results is his top priority.
He directed the head of departments to ensure early submission of the examination results so that the valuable time of the students can be saved.
Deans of all faculties, heads of relevant departments and other officials were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder not a political prisoner, facing corruption, violence charges : Ahsan Iqbal6 seconds ago
-
DC discusses Punjab Human Capital Investment Project schemes10 minutes ago
-
LHCBA Bahawalpur delegation calls on IUB VC10 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas15 minutes ago
-
SHO, female SI suspended20 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality20 minutes ago
-
SIAL executive committee meeting held20 minutes ago
-
Women stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK20 minutes ago
-
Seminar on wheat production held20 minutes ago
-
Workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions held20 minutes ago
-
Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Gate of Sukkur20 minutes ago
-
PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG30 minutes ago