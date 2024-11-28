Open Menu

VC Reviews Exams Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

VC reviews exams arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Yousuf Khushik on Thursday visited different departments of various faculties to review the arrangements for second semester examinations.

The second semester examinations in different departments of SALU started from November 26.

While inspecting the second semester examinations in different departments, the Vice Chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the measures taken regarding the examinations.

He said that youth is the asset of the country and the nation and added that early declaration of results is his top priority.

He directed the head of departments to ensure early submission of the examination results so that the valuable time of the students can be saved.

Deans of all faculties, heads of relevant departments and other officials were also present during the visit.

Related Topics

Visit Khairpur November All From Top

Recent Stories

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

15 minutes ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

42 minutes ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

1 hour ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

1 hour ago
 Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

2 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

3 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan