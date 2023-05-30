UrduPoint.com

VC SABS Reviews Revised Budget Of Year 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

VC SABS reviews revised budget of year 2022-23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) of the University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Dr. Arabella Bhutto Tuesday presided over the 3rd meeting of the finance and planning committee of the university.

According to the university spokesman, the meeting attended among others by Deputy Director Finance/ Secretary Asif Ali Shar and nominee from syndicate Fazal Ellahi Khan, reviewed the revised budget for the year 2022-23 which will be recommended to the syndicate.

The new statutes recommended in the meeting include the "Student Endowment Scholarship", SABS University Endowment Fund, Department Development and Endowment Fund, and Employees Insurance and Welfare Fund.

The meeting also formed recommendations for proper saving and future pension liabilities and new pay scales for fresh appointments.

Besides, the introduction of performance allowance based on the performance of employees and the university's sustainable framework were also discussed and recommended for final approval to syndicate.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Budget Student Shar Jamshoro From

Recent Stories

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

46 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

57 minutes ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

57 minutes ago
 "The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

1 hour ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

1 hour ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.