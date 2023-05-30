VC SABS reviews revised budget of year 2022-23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) of the University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Dr. Arabella Bhutto Tuesday presided over the 3rd meeting of the finance and planning committee of the university.

According to the university spokesman, the meeting attended among others by Deputy Director Finance/ Secretary Asif Ali Shar and nominee from syndicate Fazal Ellahi Khan, reviewed the revised budget for the year 2022-23 which will be recommended to the syndicate.

The new statutes recommended in the meeting include the "Student Endowment Scholarship", SABS University Endowment Fund, Department Development and Endowment Fund, and Employees Insurance and Welfare Fund.

The meeting also formed recommendations for proper saving and future pension liabilities and new pay scales for fresh appointments.

Besides, the introduction of performance allowance based on the performance of employees and the university's sustainable framework were also discussed and recommended for final approval to syndicate.