VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the committee regarding annual examination at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the committee members including the Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences, Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Advisor on Financial Affairs Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, the Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur, Advisor on Examination Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Hassan Khaskheli, the Registrar, Mureed Hussain Ibupoto, the Controller of examinations and others.

The committee discussed various aspects of the Annual Examinations 2021-22 and finalized the recommendations to ensure the conduct of examinations in transparent, fair and more economic ways.