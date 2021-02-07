UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC SALU Condoles Demise Of Syed Abid Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

VC SALU condoles demise of Syed Abid Ali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Sunday expressed his condolences over the sad demise of Member, Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), Syed Abid Ali Shah.

In his statement, he prayed almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and stated that may Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Khairpur Abid Ali May Sunday Family Sad SPSC

Recent Stories

Dubai Police buildings glow Red for Hope Probe

31 minutes ago

Analysis: UAE’s Hope Probe a testimony to humank ..

46 minutes ago

UAE welcomes lifting of temporary suspension on fl ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.