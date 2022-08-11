UrduPoint.com

VC SALU Discusses Arrangements For Independence Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

VC SALU discusses arrangements for independence Day celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Shah Abdu Latif University, Khairpur presided over a meeting on Thursday regarding arrangements of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting VC Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said the Independence Day would be celebrated with national fervor, enthusiasm and reverence.

He said thousands of the Muslims of Sub-Continent scarified their lives for separate homeland, subsequently, Pakistan came into existence on the international horizon with pride and dignity.

The meeting decided to constitute various committees to make arrangements for the day.

As part of the celebrations, different activities would be organized like Quran Khawni at Jamia Mosque of the university, and flag hoisting ceremony at the central lawn.

Moreover students would perform tableaus and national songs; deliver speeches on the importance of Independence Day; and offer prayer for the prosperity, national integrity and peace. Besides that various sports activities would also be a part of the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to VC on Academics Dr. Minhon Khan Laghari, Chairman Colony Affairs Dr Mulhtiar, Provost Hostels Shahida Amir and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Independence Khairpur Prayer Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO S ..

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Sept

11 minutes ago
 Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competit ..

Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

11 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writi ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

11 minutes ago
 The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

16 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.