VC SALU discusses arrangements for independence Day celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Shah Abdu Latif University, Khairpur presided over a meeting on Thursday regarding arrangements of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting VC Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said the Independence Day would be celebrated with national fervor, enthusiasm and reverence.

He said thousands of the Muslims of Sub-Continent scarified their lives for separate homeland, subsequently, Pakistan came into existence on the international horizon with pride and dignity.

The meeting decided to constitute various committees to make arrangements for the day.

As part of the celebrations, different activities would be organized like Quran Khawni at Jamia Mosque of the university, and flag hoisting ceremony at the central lawn.

Moreover students would perform tableaus and national songs; deliver speeches on the importance of Independence Day; and offer prayer for the prosperity, national integrity and peace. Besides that various sports activities would also be a part of the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to VC on Academics Dr. Minhon Khan Laghari, Chairman Colony Affairs Dr Mulhtiar, Provost Hostels Shahida Amir and others.