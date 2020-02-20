UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC SALU Khairpur Condoles Of Journalist's Death

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:06 PM

VC SALU Khairpur condoles of Journalist's death

Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Journalist Fasih-ur-Rehman Khan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) : Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Journalist Fasih-ur-Rehman Khan.

The Vice Chancellor prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of his grieved family to bear this irreparable loss, said a statementhere on Thursday.

Related Topics

Khairpur Family

Recent Stories

AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns from his office

38 minutes ago

Glittering ceremony of PSL 2020 to be held at NSK ..

44 minutes ago

EgyptAir to Resume One Weekly Flight To, From Chin ..

2 minutes ago

9 criminals nabbed in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Novel coronavirus may exist for a long time: exper ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Group of Scientists Condemns Conspiracy Theo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.