SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) : Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Journalist Fasih-ur-Rehman Khan.

The Vice Chancellor prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of his grieved family to bear this irreparable loss, said a statementhere on Thursday.