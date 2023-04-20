UrduPoint.com

VC SALU Lays Foundation Stone Of Dual Carriage Road

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

VC SALU lays foundation stone of dual carriage road

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The foundation stone along the dual carriage road from the main gate (Zero Point) to the new academic block of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur was laid on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto laid the plaque of the foundation stone of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, VC said that the Sindh government has sanctioned the amount for the construction of the project.

In the absence of sun shed, in the days of scorching heat when the mercury reaches 50 degrees Celsius, the students were facing extreme hardship while walking.

He said that he had committed to providing better facilities to the students and staff.

He appreciated the efforts of Engr. Ghulam Asghar Shaikh, Project Director (Works) for embarking on this project in a befitting manner in terms of technical as well as quality work of the shed.

