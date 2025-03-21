VC SALU Mourns The Passing Of Manak Khangrani
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Professor Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University on Friday has expressed his deep sorrow and condolences over the passing of renowned author, poet, and journalist Manak Khangrani.
Dr. Khushk praised Khangrani's literary contributions, stating that they will always be remembered.
Through his poetry, journalism, and literary work, Khangrani raised social awareness and left an indelible mark on the literary and journalistic circles of Sindh.
The Vice Chancellor described Khangrani's passing as a significant loss for the literary and journalistic communities of Sindh. He prayed that Allah grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.
Dr. Khushk also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends, sharing their grief in this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh CM grieves over death of journalist Manik Kingrani6 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Health Minister6 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kill Punjab Bar Council’s employee6 minutes ago
-
VC SALU mourns the passing of Manak Khangrani6 minutes ago
-
Police repel terrorist attack on check post16 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness in city26 minutes ago
-
2 injured as roof of plaza collapsed in Rawalpindi26 minutes ago
-
Body of unidentified youth recovered36 minutes ago
-
WHO to support vaccinating 2.8 million children in Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
March 23: A landmark day signifying heroic struggle of Muslims for Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Over 56,000 saplings to be planted under tree-plantation drive46 minutes ago
-
1,100-bed hospital to be built in Islamabad’s I-11 sector: NA told46 minutes ago