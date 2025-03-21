VC SALU mourns the passing of Manak Khangrani

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Professor Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University on Friday has expressed his deep sorrow and condolences over the passing of renowned author, poet, and journalist Manak Khangrani.

Dr. Khushk praised Khangrani's literary contributions, stating that they will always be remembered.

Through his poetry, journalism, and literary work, Khangrani raised social awareness and left an indelible mark on the literary and journalistic circles of Sindh.

The Vice Chancellor described Khangrani's passing as a significant loss for the literary and journalistic communities of Sindh. He prayed that Allah grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Dr. Khushk also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends, sharing their grief in this difficult time.