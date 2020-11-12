VC SALU reviews meeting of deans

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The second review meeting of deans committee was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, presided by Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto at VC Secretariat on Thursday.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the Vice Chancellor said that it is our collective responsibility to make this institution vibrant and service oriented for the country and to impart quality education to our generation who could perform positively in the society and community at large.

During the meeting, the status of online classes was discussed at length, admission process 2021 was also revisited including the status of postgraduate studies programs. Wherein, the modality of L.L.B (Five Year Program) was also discussed and deliberated.

Dean, faculty of physical sciences, Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar,Dean, faculty of Arts and Languages, Prof Dr Ghulam Mustafa Mashori,, Dean faculty of social sciences, Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahitoand other officials attended the meeting.