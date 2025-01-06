VC SALU visits classes, interacts with new batch of students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Monday visited several classes and held meetings with new batch of students across various departments.

During his visit, Dr Khushk engaged directly with students, offering encouragement and emphasizing the importance of education in shaping both personal and national development.

He stressed that youth are a critical force for change and progress, urging the students to actively participate in academic and co-curricular activities for their holistic growth.

The VC’s surprise visit provided students with an opportunity to voice their concerns and suggestions.

VC reaffirmed his commitment to improving the university experience, announcing that the administration was working on implementing various digital initiatives, including automation.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, Deans Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jakhrani and Prof Dr Naveed Ahmed Shaikh and Chairmans, Prof Dr Javed Mahar, Prof Dr Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Abro, Dr Javed Ahmed Ujjan and others were accompanied.